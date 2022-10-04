ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Tri-Town News

Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
JACKSON, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
#Accident#Rt 9
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 The Point

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ

