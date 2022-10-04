Read full article on original website
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
N.J. skating rink to remain open after recently announcing closing plans
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around since 1978 will remain open after announcing plans to close last month. United Skates Jackson, formerly known as Jackson Skating Center, is staying open under the management of United Skates of America. It is located at 2270 W. County Line Rd....
Vehicle overturns in Manchester, NJ after impaired Seaside Heights, NJ driver crashes into a tree
An impaired driver allegedly moving recklessly through Manchester Township was hospitalized after causing two accidents, the second of which led to his vehicle overturning and being crushed by a tree on Monday afternoon. Manchester Police said that 31-year-old Christopher H. Cornell Jr. of Seaside Heights was driving in a 2019...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
BREAKING: Vehicle slams into building in Brick [VIDEO]
A vehicle slammed into a building in Brick Township this afternoon. The accident happened on Route 88. Extent of injuries was not immediately available.
Storm leaves behind 8-foot cliffs across Bay Head; costs could soar on next round of replenishment
Coastal towns are assessing the damage to the dune system left behind by the storm in Ocean County.
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
BREAKING NEWS: Ten people are hurt including a child, after NYPD patrol car crashes through intersection in NYC
At least 10 people have been injured - three of them seriously - after a NYPD cruiser plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Bronx intersection. The victims were struck at Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3pm Thursday afternoon. Three are reported to have suffered serious injuries.
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
