Animals

The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Popculture

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, World's Oldest Dog, Dies at 22

Pebbles the Fox Terrier, who held the record for the world's oldest dog, died Monday. She was 22 and died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles died with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, by her side at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, the Guinness Book of World Records announced.
msn.com

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
msn.com

Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away

When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
Outsider.com

Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
The Independent

London Zoo reveals five animal escape attempts in four years

London Zoo has revealed that birds made breaks for freedom on five occasions over the past four years.Most recently, an endangered migratory bird attempted to escape on Monday this week.The northern bald ibis flew away from the zoo in Regent’s Park, north-west London, after a loose wire in its aviary roof created just enough slack for the bird to slip through.Keepers responded to multiple sightings of it on social media and it was recaptured from nearby Camden at about 1.20pm that day and taken back to the zoo.A London Zoo spokesperson told the PA news agency there have been five...
msn.com

Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love

Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
advnture.com

Huge crowd of 50 birdwatchers shamed for terrorizing tiny, rare warbler

Wildlife experts have condemned a group of around 50 birdwatchers for flushing a rare bird out of a bush in Scotland. A video posted on social media, and since deleted, showed a huge group of people with cameras waiting while two others chased the lanceolated warbler out of its hiding place.
ANIMALS

