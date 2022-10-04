Read full article on original website
Related
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
First rare fossa pups born at Chester Zoo for almost a century
A trio of rare Madagascan fossa pups are the first of their kind to be born at Chester Zoo for almost 100 years. Their birth is a “huge cause for celebration” for the endangered species, according to keepers. “Not only are they the first pups to ever be...
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
South African Nyala Bull Fends Off Attacking Wild Dogs & A Hippo… Gets Eaten Alive By Crocodile
Life is hard for animals… battling predators, weather, food scarcity, environmental changes, disease, hunters, traffic… I mean, just imagine all the ways a deer in North American can die?. And in Africa, it seems to be even harder…. Video footage has gone viral of a Nyala (an African...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Pebbles the Fox Terrier, World's Oldest Dog, Dies at 22
Pebbles the Fox Terrier, who held the record for the world's oldest dog, died Monday. She was 22 and died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. Pebbles died with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, by her side at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, the Guinness Book of World Records announced.
msn.com
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
Hulk Smash?! Alabama Breeder Welcomes Rare Green Bulldog Puppy
There have been some strange situations with animals in Alabama in recent years. Earlier this year we told you about a wild situation where wild dogs killed more than 50 animals. Yes. 50 animals. The animals included ducks, goats, and chickens. You can see the uncensored footage here. There was...
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub
Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
msn.com
Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away
When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
Boa Constrictor Found Slithering up Colorado Resident's Front Yard
Boa constrictors are a commonly kept pet snake in the U.S., with 113,000 live specimens having been imported into the U.S. between 1977 and 1983.
Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet
A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
London Zoo reveals five animal escape attempts in four years
London Zoo has revealed that birds made breaks for freedom on five occasions over the past four years.Most recently, an endangered migratory bird attempted to escape on Monday this week.The northern bald ibis flew away from the zoo in Regent’s Park, north-west London, after a loose wire in its aviary roof created just enough slack for the bird to slip through.Keepers responded to multiple sightings of it on social media and it was recaptured from nearby Camden at about 1.20pm that day and taken back to the zoo.A London Zoo spokesperson told the PA news agency there have been five...
North Platte Telegraph
Adorable red panda cub is being dubbed a 'miracle baby'
This red panda cub is being dubbed a ‘miracle baby’. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
msn.com
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
advnture.com
Huge crowd of 50 birdwatchers shamed for terrorizing tiny, rare warbler
Wildlife experts have condemned a group of around 50 birdwatchers for flushing a rare bird out of a bush in Scotland. A video posted on social media, and since deleted, showed a huge group of people with cameras waiting while two others chased the lanceolated warbler out of its hiding place.
Comments / 0