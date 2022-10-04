ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex

CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Brookport burn ban in effect until further notice

BROOKPORT, IL — Officials announced a burn ban in Brookport IL, beginning on Friday. City officials say the ban will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions about the ban, you can call Brookport City Hall at 618-564-2351.
BROOKPORT, IL
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KY 303 in Graves County reopens after crew replaces culvert

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 303 in southern Graves County has reopened after a lengthy closure for a culvert replacement project. The closure at the 1.5 mile marker began Sept. 7. The road was initially expected to reopen around Sept. 28, but the completion date was moved to Oct. 31 because the delivery of the new, prefabricated culvert was delayed.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug

PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Parents to be charged after adult sons with disabilities found living in 'deplorable conditions' in McCracken County

UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one of two parents accused of severely neglecting their disabled adult sons in McCracken County. The McCracken County Jail roster shows Robert Calhoun is charged with knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and first degree wanton endangerment. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $10,000.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Illinois Color Fest provides over 20 years of family fun

ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more. Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.
ANNA, IL
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for health care fraud

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A business owner from Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered to repay $7.5 million, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the eastern district of Missouri. Jamie McCoy pleaded guilty in November...
JACKSON, MO
Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death

PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
PADUCAH, KY

