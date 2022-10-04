ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more. Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.

ANNA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO