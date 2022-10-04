Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
SIU Carbondale to host 'Send Silence Packing' suicide prevention and mental health awareness event
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a suicide prevention and mental health awareness event Monday on the lawn of the university's Morris Library. The "Send Silence Packing" event will include a display of backpacks placed on the library lawn, with each backpack representing a life lost...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau Fire Department need volunteers for water distribution, SEMO to resume classes Thursday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says all customers should have water service Wednesday after crews on Tuesday repaired a major water main break. But, a boil advisory remains in place, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is in need of volunteers to help distribute water Wednesday afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Carbondale looking for 'pumpkin patrol' to keep trick-or-treaters safe
CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for adult Halloween lovers to volunteer for their annual "Pumpkin Patrol" on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a Thursday release, volunteers will patrol neighborhoods on Halloween night, wearing orange safety vests and driving...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, residents paying higher water bills, plus environmental fee for unrelated sewer project
MARION, KY — A city in west Kentucky continues to fight a water crisis. Not only that, people there have to pay an extra fee for an unrelated infrastructure project. Marion, Kentucky, is looking at short and long-term solutions to the city's water problem after it breached the levee to Lake George — its main water source — back in April.
wpsdlocal6.com
Brookport burn ban in effect until further notice
BROOKPORT, IL — Officials announced a burn ban in Brookport IL, beginning on Friday. City officials say the ban will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions about the ban, you can call Brookport City Hall at 618-564-2351.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 303 in Graves County reopens after crew replaces culvert
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 303 in southern Graves County has reopened after a lengthy closure for a culvert replacement project. The closure at the 1.5 mile marker began Sept. 7. The road was initially expected to reopen around Sept. 28, but the completion date was moved to Oct. 31 because the delivery of the new, prefabricated culvert was delayed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local advocate for people with disabilities Lori Devine dies at age 60
PADUCAH — A longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Paducah and west Kentucky has died. Lori Devine died Wednesday at the age of 60. When she died, she was surrounded by her family, an obituary published by Collier Funeral Home says. For more than 20 years, Devine served...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes open at Blandville Road work zone in McCracken County as project nears completion
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Work along Blandville Road in Paducah is nearing completion, and now your commute through the area will be a bit smoother. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are now open for the time being, but lane restrictions could return as work continues. Crews...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield teen reported missing after walking away from home Wednesday evening found Thursday
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield teen has been reported missing after walking away from his home on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Christian Garcia left home around 7:30 Wednesday evening after his siblings took his phone away from him. Garcia is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Parents to be charged after adult sons with disabilities found living in 'deplorable conditions' in McCracken County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one of two parents accused of severely neglecting their disabled adult sons in McCracken County. The McCracken County Jail roster shows Robert Calhoun is charged with knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and first degree wanton endangerment. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $10,000.
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois Color Fest provides over 20 years of family fun
ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more. Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky's largest corn maze rebuilds 'Mayfield Strong' after December tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business. A-Maize-ing Farms is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A business owner from Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered to repay $7.5 million, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the eastern district of Missouri. Jamie McCoy pleaded guilty in November...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death
PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
Comments / 0