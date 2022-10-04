Read full article on original website
Related
dewittcountytoday.com
Leroy Landgrebe
Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe. He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
seguintoday.com
Fair gates officially open
(Seguin) — Fair gates officially open today for the 139th Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. Today also marks KWED Listener Appreciation Night at the rodeo. KWED along with a number of partnering businesses are making sure that everyone gets to enjoy the rodeo during the Guadalupe County Fair’s opening day.
Cuero’s Turkeyfest kicks off with a carnival
CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s Turkeyfest is celebrating its 50th year this weekend. Kicking off the festivities is their Midway Carnival which opened at 6 pm in Cuero’s Municipal Park. The carnival featured a variety of rides, games, and classic carnival food for the whole family. The Echavarria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries
VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
schulenburgsticker.com
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia
A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
RELATED PEOPLE
US 59 to close completely on Thursday through Friday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunter Industries, LTD, will completely close US 59, near the SH 185 overpass, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185. The closure will take begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.
Comments / 0