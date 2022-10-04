ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Leroy Landgrebe

Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe. He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
YORKTOWN, TX
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
Fair gates officially open

(Seguin) — Fair gates officially open today for the 139th Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. Today also marks KWED Listener Appreciation Night at the rodeo. KWED along with a number of partnering businesses are making sure that everyone gets to enjoy the rodeo during the Guadalupe County Fair’s opening day.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Yorktown, TX
Cuero, TX
Cuero, TX
Obituaries
Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
VICTORIA, TX
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia

A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
FLATONIA, TX
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
LOCKHART, TX
Joe Frank

