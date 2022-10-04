ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
BATON ROUGE, LA
