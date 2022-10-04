Read full article on original website
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
October 7 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013885-Ringgold & Seminole- Suspicious Persons- A man, a woman and their two children were panhandling at the corner of Seminole and Ringgold Roads. The man told police he and his wife were from Romania, and due to their immigration status, could not find work.
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
Can you identify Dalton stolen credit card suspects?
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for two men in a stolen credit card case. The men were caught on store surveillance cameras using cards that were stolen from a car at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. She was called by her bank while she was...
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple
If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
Collegedale police searching for Cleveland man who led officers on chase, then fled
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Collegedale police are searching for a man who led them and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on a chase ending in a crash. The driver fled on foot. They say 36 year-old Cleveland man Jeremy Lee Logan led Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and ending in the 3600 block of Camp Road.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
Bradley County constable pleads guilty
Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
