Dunlap, TN

Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment

President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
October 7 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013885-Ringgold & Seminole- Suspicious Persons- A man, a woman and their two children were panhandling at the corner of Seminole and Ringgold Roads. The man told police he and his wife were from Romania, and due to their immigration status, could not find work.
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917

I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
Brainerd student charge with making school threat

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
Can you identify Dalton stolen credit card suspects?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for two men in a stolen credit card case. The men were caught on store surveillance cameras using cards that were stolen from a car at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. She was called by her bank while she was...
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple

If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
Collegedale police searching for Cleveland man who led officers on chase, then fled

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Collegedale police are searching for a man who led them and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on a chase ending in a crash. The driver fled on foot. They say 36 year-old Cleveland man Jeremy Lee Logan led Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and ending in the 3600 block of Camp Road.
Bradley County constable pleads guilty

Grant Bromley reports: Former Bradley County 6th District constable, Timothy Colbaugh Jr., pleaded guilty on one charge of official misconduct during a hearing held in the Bradley County Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. The indictment states the incident occurred May 29 to 30, 2020, and says, “Bradley County...
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
