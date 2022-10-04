President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”

