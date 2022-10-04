Read full article on original website
US 2 reopens after multiple closures over past month due to Bolt Creek Fire
A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. The stretch of highway has been closed for nearly a month since the fire started. =======================================================================. US Highway 2 will be partially closed again Wednesday as crews work to...
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North. According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside. Crews worked to remove...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
Troopers reported clocking him doing 114 mph on I-5 in Whatcom ... until he ran out of gas
The motorcycle he was riding was reported stolen out of Bellingham.
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers
BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home. Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.
Standoff at Whatcom motel ends nearly 6 hours after man with rifle locks himself in room
The motel and other area businesses were locked down during the incident.
State charges Bellingham chiropractor for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the office
The chiropractor is facing unprofessional conduct charges for reportedly also ignoring gubernatorial proclamations on displaying property signage in the office.
kpq.com
Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County
A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May. On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee. On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a...
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kent (Kent, WA)
According to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a person in a car was hit by a train in Kent. The officials stated that the victim suffered critical injuries. According to the dashcam video footage, the train had sent...
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
989kbay.com
Gas prices in Whatcom County nearing record territory again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices continue to inch back toward record territory. Triple A reports we are paying an average of $5.41 per gallon in Bellingham on Wednesday, October 5th. That is up about 34 cents from last week and almost a dollar more than we were paying a...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are launching emphasis patrols in the University District after recent gun violence incidents. According to authorities, officers were called to at least four shooting incidents from late September to early October. No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Most recently, four students were...
