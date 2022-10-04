Loretta Lynn Remembered: Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle Among Stars Paying Tribute

Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn Getty Images

Refresh for updates… Superstar Dolly Parton and Crystal Gayle, the sister of Loretta Lynn who launched her own country music career with the hit 1977 song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” are among those paying tribute to Lynn today.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton wrote in a statement. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

“The world lost a legend,” Gayle tweeted. “We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

Tim McGraw, Barbara Mandrell, k.d. lang, LeAnn Rimes, Carole King, Kacey Musgraves and Kris Kristofferson were also among the music world stars paying tribute to the country icon who died today at the age of 90.

“Loretta Lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music,” tweeted Rimes. “What a legacy she leaves behind.”

“She was an inspiration,” wrote King.

The Grand Ole Opry, where Lynn first played in the early 1960s, wrote, “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve give to the Opry, Loretta Lynn. We love you.”

Deadline will update this post as new tributes arrive.