Bronx, NY

New York City, NY
New York State
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
NJ.com

With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Jon Gray
Aaron Hicks
Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award

You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez batting seventh on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aaron Judge moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 8.3 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
#Baseball#Sports#The Texas Rangers#The American League#Bader
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Luis Campusano sitting in Wild Card Game 1 Friday for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 50 plate appearances this season, Campusano has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will catch for right-hander Graham Ashcraft on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Cubs. Chuckie Robinson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 6.5 FanDuel points...
CINCINNATI, OH

