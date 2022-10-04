Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago.

State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from a park in June 1969.

Police said the remains were found in November 2012 in Newport Township.

New genetic tests provided possible relatives, which included the family of Dymond, and tests concluded that the remains were hers.

Police are now asking for help from the public to find the person responsible for her death.

