ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X47y_0iLd62A100

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago.

State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from a park in June 1969.

Police said the remains were found in November 2012 in Newport Township.

New genetic tests provided possible relatives, which included the family of Dymond, and tests concluded that the remains were hers.

Police are now asking for help from the public to find the person responsible for her death.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

jaay
3d ago

wow so sad and the person responsible is probably long dead by now

Reply
9
Jennifer Lukitsch
3d ago

My deepest condolences to everyone. so heartbreaking.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police handling investigation into death of worker on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning.   State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Eleven charged with animal abuse at Pennsylvania turkey farm

The Pennsylvania State Police has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints allege the suspects kicked, stomped, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The defendants were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Pennsylvania State Police#Genetic Tests#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Identify Found Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (PHOTO: Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida man accused of putting on helmet, charging into 9-year-old at football practice

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a child at a little league football practice. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old David Alan Taylor was at a practice for children when he attacked a child, WEAR reported. Taylor was charged with cruelty toward a child and disorderly conduct.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington's Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner's Office said remains that washed ashore...
ACCIDENTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy