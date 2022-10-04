ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Over 222,000 Florida insurance claims filed in wake of Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida
 3 days ago
Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The data showed 222,261 claims filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion.

Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion.

Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property.

Other types of claims included for auto damage.

The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.

Kevin Edwards
3d ago

Looking forward to seeing how desantis and the worthless GOP legislature deal with more insurance company failures. They will probably just pass a law saying no one can talk about it.

Reply
