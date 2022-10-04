Read full article on original website
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Did Post Malone Tattoo His Daughter’s Initials On His Face?
You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.
Why is An Old Chris Hemsworth Movie is Killing it On Netflix?
Chris Hemsworth is an A-list star from start to finish. Born on August 11, 1983, the 39-year-old star has been gracing us with his acting talent for more than two decades. He was in his early 20s when he first became a star. The Australian actor was cast as Kim Hyde in a hit Australian series called Home and Away. His character instantly became a huge hit, and he was a star. Since then, he’s made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is arguably one of the most famous franchises in the world. Landing a role in a Marvel movie is about as amazing as it comes. He is none other than Thor, but it’s not the only thing he’s done. In fact, you might not even realize that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies have become a huge hit that no one saw coming. Here’s what we know.
Miranda Lambert Once Set Up a Block and Practiced Bow Shooting in a Chicago Alley
Miranda Lambert got some strange looks after she set up a block in a downtown Chicago alley and started to practice bow shooting.
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
5 of the Most Ridiculous Moments in the Fast and Furious Franchise
Plenty of people get by with accepting ridiculous movie plots by telling others not to take it so seriously and just get into the movie. I can agree with that since thinking too hard about something and how it defies all laws of physics and reality can be kind of a downer when trying to enjoy a movie. But there are those movies that take things well beyond the pale when it comes to the things that are allowed to happen within their boundaries. The Fast and Furious franchise has a lot of people picking sides when it comes to whether or not certain things could or could not happen as they’re shown in the movie. Some are kind of obvious since, of course, they couldn’t happen, as movie magic and plot armor explain a lot of the stuff that reality simply can’t. But while some folks are comfortable in stating that it’s not that big of a deal, that it should just be allowed to ride as is, there are others that have grown a bit tired of seeing this franchise get away with just about anything and everything that it can when it comes to the characters and the many situations they find themselves in from time to time.
