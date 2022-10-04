Read full article on original website
St. Vincent Sours St. Pius’ Homecoming Night In Week 7 Of High School Football
The St. Vincent Indians improve their record to 6-1 as they defeated the St. Pius Lancers 21-6 at St . Pius. The game was heard on Am 1400 KJFF. The teams traded possession in the first quarter and it was the Indians who got on the soreboard first with this 27 yard touchdown catch by Kaden Kassel. The extra point was good, 7-0 St. Vincent.
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
Farmington Sweeps Central On KREI
(Park Hills) The Farmington Knights started hot and finished strong in a three-set winner over the Central Rebels on KREI Thursday night. Senior Jade Roth was a big part of the strong start. Farmington won the first set 25-13. Central climbed back from a 12-6 deficit in the second set...
U.S. Chess Tournament Underway
(St. Louis) The U-S Chess Championships have opened in St. Louis. Extra security measures are being used because of a cheating scandal. Devices are on site to detect metal and electronics that can be used to signal players their next chess move. The crowd is limited to when they can...
See who turned out at the final regular season home game of 2022!
See who came out to the see the Cardinals take on the Pirates and to say their final goodbyes to Yadi and Albert! Photos from the St. Louis Photo Party Roamer at the St. Louis Cardinals game on October 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Ironton Woman Injured in Madison County Crash
(Fredericktown) A woman from Ironton was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle accident in Madison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 72, seven miles west of Fredericktown when a Peterbilt truck driven by 65-year-old Edward Foley of Granville, Illinois was making a u-turn in the roadway when a Ford Taurus driven by 61-year-old Lori Willis of Ironton struck the rear of the truck.
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a car fire in south St. Louis Thursday morning. This was at Meramec and Hydraulic in Dutchtown around 3 a.m. Police said no one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. […]
South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into
ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
Residents in south St. Louis rush out of their homes after a construction crew hit gas line
South St. Louis residents rushed out of their homes to safety after a construction crew hit a gas line.
Water main issues lead to boil order in Pevely
(Pevely) Water main issues have caused the City of Pevely to issue a “boil water order”. City Administrator Andy Hixson has more details. The following streets are still under a boil order until Friday: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue, and Oak Trail West. The rest of the city has been lifted from the boil order.
Looking back on the day Albert left, and the forgotten Pujols statue in Westport that endured
ST. LOUIS — Not all sports stories get the happy ending Albert Pujols is currently writing with the Cardinals. For a while, it looked like he'd end his career in Los Angeles, after opting to leave as a free agent following the 2011 season. And while the moods in...
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am
Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Traffic fatality statistics down in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Traffic accidents involving fatalities is down in Missouri compared to this time last year. The number of fatal accidents has been down for a consecutive number of months this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the statistical number is down, but not by...
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
