Willimantic, CT

easternct.edu

‘Here’ poetry journal calls awareness to racial inequity, environmental injustice

On Sept. 28, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Creative Writing Club and Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion (JEDI) group presented a reading to celebrate the publication of the fifth issue of “Here: A Poetry Journal.” The issue was edited by English Professor Raouf Mama. featured poems that explored racial equity and social and environmental justice.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

