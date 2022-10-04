Read full article on original website
‘Here’ poetry journal calls awareness to racial inequity, environmental injustice
On Sept. 28, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Creative Writing Club and Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion (JEDI) group presented a reading to celebrate the publication of the fifth issue of “Here: A Poetry Journal.” The issue was edited by English Professor Raouf Mama. featured poems that explored racial equity and social and environmental justice.
