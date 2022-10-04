ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This group is grading NC’s lawmakers based on how they voted on climate issues. Did yours earn an A or an F?

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p3UZ_0iLd5sQZ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half of the senators in the North Carolina General Assembly received failing grades from an environmental group that tracked how they voted on several climate-related bills.

The group Climate Cabinet Action on Tuesday released a scorecard that assigns letter grades to every lawmaker in the state based on their votes on six pieces of legislation during the 2021-22 session.

The grades in the state senate broke overwhelmingly along party lines: Each of the 27 senators who received Fs were Republicans while each of the 20 with A+ grades were Democrats. Two Democrats received Cs and one Republican was given a D.

The split was slightly less partisan in the House of Representatives, where three Republicans earned Bs and three Democrats had Ds. But each of the 29 grades of A+ went to Democrats while all three Fs were given to Republicans.

They were graded on how they voted on the following bills, the group says:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Democrats#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Raleigh#Climate Cabinet Action#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
CBS 17

NC man becomes first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge￼

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice […]
BELMONT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS 17

CBS 17

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy