Charleston, WV

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston

By Amanda Barren
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police.

The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check.

Police say when they arrived, they looked through a window and saw a body lying on the floor. The CPD says officers forced entry and found the victim with gunshot and stab wounds.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the victim has been identified as Lisa C. Geiger, 58, of Charleston. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Erin Noon)

Police say there is no threat to the community on Adele Street.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

