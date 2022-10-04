Read full article on original website
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 5 Sleepers
Can you trust any Indianapolis running back this week? Is Teddy Bridgewater a viable streaming option? Can Zay Jones maintain his target share? JJ digs into those questions on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 5
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
NFL・
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 5 Betting Preview
Week 5 is headlined by a big divisional battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals but also has some other potentially fun contests. How should we bet those key games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to break down the week's biggest games, discuss value bets within them, and outline other bets to target across Week 5.
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Atlanta's Ehire Adrianza operating third base on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adrianza will operate at third base after Austin Riley was rested in Miami. In a matchup against right-hander Elieser Hernandez, our models project Adrianza to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Gabriel Arias sitting for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Arias will move to the bench on Wednesday with Will Brennan starting in left field. Brennan will bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. numberFire's models project Brennan for...
Athletics' Nate Mondou not in final lineup Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nate Mondou is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Jordan Diaz will replace Mondou on second base and handle cleanup duty for the Athletics' last game of the season. Diaz has a $2,100 salary on...
Ha-Seong Kim in Padres' Friday lineup for Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar batting seventh on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Jose Iglesias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tovar for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Charles Leblanc batting sixth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
Hunter Renfroe sitting for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Renfroe will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel...
MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/5/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
MLB・
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Jose Abreu sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Abreu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew Vaughn starting at first base. Vaughn will bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 10/7/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #3 Astonishing Anabel – Gulfstream Park, R6 (2:54 PM ET) Astonishing Anabel has made a promising start to her career and is hard to oppose in this maiden claimer....
