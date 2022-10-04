ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
The Spun

Tom Brady Appears To Make Decision On His Wedding Ring

Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage with Tom Brady. On the same day that Bundchen was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported that she hired a divorce attorney. Brady reportedly hired one as well. Then, on Thursday afternoon,...
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
The Spun

Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying. However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit. Brady's should was...
The Spun

Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Retirement

33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday. He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to...
The Spun

Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams

On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mac Jones News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3. And yet, he's already back on the practice field. The Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. For now, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to start on Sunday against the...
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
