Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
Tom Brady has been hinting at potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen for years
Alex Reimer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Sports Media Mayhem” discussed how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been dropping hints about divorcing Gisele Bündchen for years.
Tom Brady Appears To Make Decision On His Wedding Ring
Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage with Tom Brady. On the same day that Bundchen was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported that she hired a divorce attorney. Brady reportedly hired one as well. Then, on Thursday afternoon,...
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce Attorney News
Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly took a significant step towards a split this week. According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love. The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball. “Derek […]
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News
Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle. During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went. The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful"...
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Gisele Bundchen Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid News She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Sending a message? Gisele Bündchen was photographed without her wedding ring the same day Us Weekly confirmed she and Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers. The supermodel, 42, was spotted in Miami on Tuesday, October 4, without any jewelry on her left hand as she took son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, to a […]
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo
On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
