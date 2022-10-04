Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel

Photo: Getty Images

One popular San Antonio bar revealed its plans for a new spot coming next year. My San Antonio reported that Elsewhere showed off renderings for a new bar with a Ferris wheel.

The new location will be called Elsewhere Too. It will be located near NW Military and Loop 1604, according to Terrin Fuhrmann , who owns the business with Nolan Ellis .

According to Fuhrmann, the bar will feature a 370-square-foot bar and a 2,500-square-foot old Victorian greenhouse that can be used for private events and weddings.

Elsewhere posted photos of the new bar on Facebook, writing:

"Ok San Antonio, here's the first look at Elsewhere Too."

Check out the renderings for the new bar below:

Just like at Elsewhere, Elsewhere Too guests can expect to see topiary sculptures and "weird art." There will be a flower tunnel upon entering.