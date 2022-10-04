ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Road closures and parking bans to expect for Saturday’s Hartford Marathon

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Ryan Dorchak runs the 2021 Hartford Marathon. Sean Patrick Fowler/Hartford Courant/TNS

The City of Hartford announced several road closures and parking bans before and during the 29th annual Hartford Marathon on Saturday.

Detailed maps of the road closures are available on the marathon website at www.hartfordmarathon.com . Roads will re-open as runners pass through, and police will direct traffic to cross roads when possible, the city said.

The following streets will be closed from the specified date and time until the conclusion of Saturday’s race:

  • Trinity St. between Elm St. to Capitol Ave.: Closes at 9 a.m. on Friday
  • Elm St. between Trinity St. to Clinton St.: Closes at 9 a.m. on Friday
  • Clinton St.: Closes at 5:30 p.m. on Friday
  • Elm St. between Trinity St. and Pulaski Circle: Closes at 3 a.m. on Saturday
  • Capitol Ave. between Oak St. to Hudson St.: Closes at 5 a.m. on Saturday
  • Lafayette St. between Capitol Ave. to Russ St.: Closes at 5 a.m. on Saturday

The following streets will be closed from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday:

  • Capitol Ave. between Oak St. to Hudson St.
  • Lafayette St.
  • Washington St.: Capitol Ave. to Buckingham St.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday:

  • Capitol Ave.: Laurel Street to Oak Street
  • Broad St.
  • Park St.
  • Washington St.: Buckingham St. to Park St.
  • Buckingham St.: Washington St. to Hudson St.
  • Russ St.: Oak St. to Washington St.
  • Oak St.
  • Laurel St.: Park St. to Capitol Ave.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday:

  • Sheldon St.
  • Van Dyke Ave.
  • Weston St.
  • Rev. Moody Overpass
  • Market St.
  • Prospect St.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday:

  • Asylum St.
  • Farmington Ave.
  • Asylum Ave.: Prospect St. to Elizabeth St.
  • Elizabeth St.
  • Oxford St.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

  • Pearl St.
  • Ford St.
  • State St.
  • Founders Bridge

Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on Saturday, beginning at 5 a.m. and reopening at 2 a.m.:

  • Asylum Ave.: From Broad St. to Ford St.
  • Asylum Ave.: From Prospect Ave. to Elizabeth St.
  • Broad St.: Between Asylum Ave. and Capitol Ave.
  • Buckingham St.: Both sides entire length
  • Capitol Ave.: Both sides between Laurel St. and Hudson St.
  • Central Row: Both sides entire length
  • Charter Oak Ave.: Both sides between Sheldon St. and Van Dyke
  • Church St.: Both sides between Main St. and Trumbull St.
  • Elizabeth St.: Asylum Ave. to Oxford St.
  • Farmington Ave.: Both sides between Oxford St. and Asylum Ave.
  • Ford St.: Both sides entire length
  • Hudson St.: Both sides between Buckingham St. and Pulaski Circle
  • Jewell St.: Both sides entire length
  • Lafayette St.: Both sides between Capitol Ave. and Russ St.
  • Laurel St.: Both sides between Park St. and Capitol Ave.
  • Main St.: Both sides from Pearl St. to Park St.
  • Market St.: Both sides entire length
  • Oxford St.: Both sides between Asylum Ave. and Farmington Ave.
  • Park St.: Both sides entire length
  • Pearl St.: Both sides entire length
  • Prospect St.: Both sides entire length
  • Russ St.: Both sides between Lafayette St. and Washington St.
  • State St.: Both sides entire length
  • Washington St.: Both sides between Capitol Ave. and Park St.
  • Wells St.: Both sides entire length
  • Wyllys St.: Both sides between Main St. and Wethersfield Ave.

