Diddy Isn’t Fond Of Apple And Spotify’s Rules For Releasing Music

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify , telling him when he can release music.

On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.

“Yeah we gotta change tone,” the Bad Boy CEO said. “Check this out, if you work for Apple or Spotify and y’all got these rules and regulations, we gotta drop our music when you want us to drop our music — yo, I drop my music when the f**k I want to drop my music. And y’all gonna have to catch up, it’s all good.”

Diddy continued with regard to how things used to be before artificial intelligence. “These people out here trying to control me. They trying to control us, f**k that. I ain’t being controlled. I’m being fu**ing free, I ain’t come all this way to listen to some fu**ing algorithm, computer rules — f**k that.”

“I want to make it totally clear, if you f**k with my shit, play it,” he continued. “If you don’t, it’s all good. You can not stop this. You can not never, ever, ever stop this. No computers, not you not your job, not your media base — you cannot stop the feeling of the frequency never, ever, ever, on God.”

In June, the 52-year-old released the 16-track Bad Boy Celebrates: Diddy The Artist . He also teamed up with Bryson Tiller for their undeniable track “Gotta Move On,” amid launching his new R&B label called Love Records.

Bryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&B

The Motown Records joint venture will release Diddy’s first solo artist project since his 2006 Press Play album. To kick off the new label, Diddy signed singer/songwriter Jozzy as his first artist, deeming her the “R&B Biggie.”

Take a look at Diddy’s rant above, caught by HipHopDX.

Vibe

Vibe

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

