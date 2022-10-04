ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Voter registration deadline for general election is Oct. 14

By Kim Archer, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGVQQ_0iLd57T100

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming general election is Oct. 14, according to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House.

The general election is Nov. 8. Voters will decide on who will win three seats on the Bartlesville City Council as well as statewide races for governor, state superintendent, attorney general and many others. Other races to be decided include those for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

House said that people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, residents must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the county Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Oct. 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted by the submission deadline to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. House said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county Election Board office immediately.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in Washington County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.

Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the state Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your county Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

The Washington County Election Board is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall building. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair

What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
County
Washington County, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy