ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a23v_0iLd4sSm00
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as rates continue to rise (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as lenders continue to push up their rates.

A typical two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market now has a rate of 5.97%, across all deposit sizes, financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

This was a jump from an average of 5.75% on Monday and up from 4.74% on the day of the mini-budget.

The figures were released as lending giant Halifax said it will be updating its rates on Wednesday – reflecting the recent increase in mortgage pricing.

The new rates reflect the continued increase in mortgage market pricing over recent weeks

Halifax spokesperson

A Halifax spokesperson said: “On October 5, we’ll be updating the rates on our homebuyer mortgage range.

“We continue to have a range of fixed-rate product terms available up to 95% LTV (loan-to-value).

“The new rates reflect the continued increase in mortgage market pricing over recent weeks.”

The new rates from Halifax will include a two-year fixed-rate up to 75% LTV at 5.84% and five-year fix up to 75% LTV at 5.44%.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market now has an interest rate of 5.75%, according to Moneyfacts, up from 5.48% on Monday.

This is an increase of one percentage point compared with the day of the mini-budget, when the average five-year fix was 4.75%.

The number of residential products available improved on Tuesday, with 2,358 deals available, up from 2,262 on Monday.

Hundreds of mortgage products vanished from the market last week amid the economic turmoil stemming from the mini-budget, leading to lenders withdrawing deals and pricing them upwards.

Mike Staton, director of Mansfield-based Staton Mortgages said: “The risk of homeowners ending up in negative equity right now is a high one, and it’s an uncertainty that may lenders just won’t be willing to gamble on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Ltv
Markets Insider

Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike

Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled

Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem. Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers. Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of...
REAL ESTATE
Fox Business

Mortgage activity hits 25-year low as rates rise

Higher interest rates have hit the home-buying market hard. In the past week, overall application activity dropped to its slowest pace since 1997. Demand for mortgage applications plunged 14.2%, according to the weekly mortgage application survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate hit 6.75% last week –...
FLORIDA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 4, 2022: Rates Go Up

A handful of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget

More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
REAL ESTATE
e-cryptonews.com

The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies

Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Real Estate Debt Becoming An Attractive Investment As Stocks Fall And Mortgage Rates Climb

The housing market and all of the uncertainty plaguing it is undoubtedly on the minds of prospective buyers, sellers and investors. As the Federal Reserve continues to try to curb inflation through the increase in rates, its been indirectly driving up the cost of the home loan that 90% of buyers obtain — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed to 6.82% as of Sept. 29 — more than double what it was on Sept. 30, 2021, when the average rate was at 3.01%.
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 6, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go higher over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw an increase. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

New mortgages to cost a QUARTER of household income: Families face shelling out highest percentage of their wages on home loans since 1990 after offers went past 6 per cent

Homeowners face spending the highest percentage of their income on their mortgage since 1990 as the rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage surged past six per cent for the first time in 14 years. People are facing a mortgage burden, or the proportion of income spent on mortgage repayments,...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

UK house prices expected to fall as mortgage rates soar

Rising mortgage costs and the broader cost of living crisis will push UK house prices down more sharply in the coming months, according to Halifax, after prices dipped 0.1% in September. Halifax said the market had been almost flat since June but was now heading into a more significant slowdown...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Mortgage rates hit 16-year high and applications fall

Mortgage rates are continuing their upward climb, reaching levels not seen since 2006, while mortgage applications for house purchases were down 37% last week compared with a year ago. Why it matters: Rising interest rates and bond yields are driving up the cost of borrowing, putting home buying out of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy