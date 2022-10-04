ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida flood risk and western drought: Climate hazards in the US today

By Ethan Freedman
 3 days ago

The climate crisis is going to create all kinds of disasters in the coming decades as greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels, heat up the planet and send the atmosphere into chaos. Those consequences are already plaguing millions of people in the US.

Alerts from the US federal government on daily climate hazards put millions of people under flood alerts on Tuesday, as ongoing drought still threatens much of the country.

Meanwhile, hurricane season is still going even after last week’s destructive Hurricane Ian – which left at least 100 people dead in Florida.

More than seven million Americans are under inland flooding alerts as rivers in central Florida remain at high water levels. While not much rain is forecast for the next few days, the overwhelming amount of water dumped by Hurricane Ian is still trickling through the water system and keeping areas near some rivers at risk of floods.

Another 31 million people live in areas with coastal flood risk. Much of the mid-Atlantic coast, from Long Island down through North Carolina is under flood alerts as the region faces another rainy day – the latest in a storm that has lasted since the weekend. An additional coastal flood alert has been issued for northeast Florida.

Drought continues to plague much of the country, especially in the West. More than 120 million Americans are currently living in drought conditions.

This includes parts of California, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Oregon under “exceptional drought,” the most extreme drought level, creating serious challenges for farmers and a very high risk of wildfires.

Parts of the northeast US are also facing dry weather, with some areas along the Massachusetts coast seeing “extreme drought”.

Finally, there are 300 active wildfires burning across the US, mainly in the West. That includes 72 large fires that have burned through more than 760,000 acres alone, larger than Yosemite National Park.

A UN climate science panel has warned that hazards like drought, heatwaves, floods, wildfires and intense storms are all likely to become more intense in the coming decades as the planet heats up.

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
Photos show ‘blinding, choking’ dust storm consuming southern California

A huge dust storm swept through southwest California on Thursday, darkening the skies and sending waves of dust over roads, buildings and homes in the afternoon.The dust storm — also known as a haboob — blanketed parts of Imperial, Riverside and San Diego counties, creating low visibility and sometimes dangerous driving conditions.Photos show the storm’s towering dust clouds looming over the landscape, covering the ground below in a hazy yellow shroud.“Use extreme caution in you’re in the desert this evening!” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Dust storms like this form from winds generated by nearby thunderstorms, explains NWS. The...
Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
