ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football match

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkHGw_0iLd4oB600

Senior police officers are under investigation over the stadium stampede in Indonesia in which at least 125 people died.

Although it is believed that the stadium was overbooked, the football club denies allegations.

Vigils have been held across the island of Java, with many sharing their grief and voicing anger.

Some held protest signs that read “massacre under the guise of security”.

“The police have to take responsibility, I hope those officers don’t just get fired, but get the punishment they deserve,” one person said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park

A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.Armed officers were sent to the scene and at 10.03am where a police firearm was discharged.The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man arrested for kidnapping family of four but victims remain missing

Sheriff’s deputies in central California have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the kidnapping of a family of four from Merced County.The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado had been taken into custody as a “person of interest” while the family remained missing. His arrest came after sheriff’s deputies said they received an alert from a bank in the City of Atwater, about 10 miles northeast of Merced, where a bank card belonging to one of the kidnapping victims had been used at an ATM. While an...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man accused of kidnap and murder of family of four wanted revenge after being fired from business, police say

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a California family of four was seeking revenge after being fired from the family’s business, according to authorities – as it was revealed that the suspect previously held another former employee at gunpoint.Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, drove for trucking business Unison Parking in Merced but was let go sometime last year, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a press conference on Thursday.Over the next year, he allegedly harboured a grudge against the family, with investigators uncovering a trove of “nasty” text and email exchanges and neighbours reporting seeing him prowling around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stampede#Football Club#Violent Crime
The Independent

Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car

A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park. The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday. Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News. The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Student jailed for raping and beating woman he also illicitly photographed

A PhD student has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he met on a night out, while taking multiple photos of her during the attack.Dayan Garcia, 31, struck his victim twice in the head and then proceeded to rape her on the night of 29 April this year, a court heard.The victim had found herself separated from her friends on a night out, and met Garcia in Mambo nightclub in Plymouth, Devon, before agreeing to go back to his home at about 2am.Once there, Garcia hit the victim’s head twice after she resisted his advances, and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vegas showgirls among victims as two killed and six wounded in mass stabbing outside casinos

Two people have been killed and six are wounded, including a number of showgirls, after a mass stabbing attack outside casinos on the heart of the Las Vegas strip – with a “bloodied” male suspect now in police custody. Police were called to reports of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11.42am on Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while others were rushed to area hospitals, where a second victim died.Six...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Eight dead and several injured by ‘sudden’ flash flood during idol immersion in India

At least eight people have died after being swept away in a flash flood in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday, when hundreds of people had gathered near the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during the idol immersion of Hindu goddess Durga, concluding the end of 10 days of festivities that mark the deity’s victory against shape-shifting demigod Mahishasura.“All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away,” said Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara. “So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people,” she added.In...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat.Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart and another 15-year-old boy was injured during the violence in Woolwich, south east London, on July 5 last year.A 16-year-old boy was cleared of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.He was also convicted of wounding the second victim with intent, having a blade and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.Four other youths, aged between 16 and 20,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fatal crash, gunfire interrupt teenager's funeral procession

A funeral procession for a 17-year-old who died of a suspected drug overdose was violently interrupted by a collision that killed a 12-year-old and critically injured his 6-year-old brother, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio. Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash.The crash came Thursday afternoon as the procession, led by a marked police cruiser, made its way through the city. One of the drivers fled on foot, authorities said, and at least one shot was fired, injuring another person.The boys were in the same car; one was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and the other partially...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Woman attacked in attempted dognapping as man tries to steal her Boxer Staff cross in park

A woman was attacked during an attempted dognapping when a man tried to steal her pet in the park. The 41-year-old owner was walking their Boxer/Staff cross in Sutton, south London, where she was approached by a man who initially complimented the dog and began stoking the animal.The woman continued on her way but shortly after the same man approached her and demanded she give him the dog. When she refused and a struggle took place during which the victim sustained cuts to her neck and cheek.Have you been the victim of a dog theft? If so email mustafa.qadri@independent.co.ukThe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donegal explosion: Seven people killed in petrol station blast as death toll rises

Seven people have now been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.The death toll rose overnight after the blast ripped through a service station and nearby buildings in County Donegal on Friday.Police confirmed four more deaths on Saturday morning. Three people were known to have died the previous day.“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” An Garda Siochana said in a statement.Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe Irish premier said the death toll was “shocking” but he expected the number to rise even further.Police said eight people were taken...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ireland: Seven dead after explosion at petrol station in County Donegal

At least seven people have died in an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland, police have confirmed.Three fatalities were initially reported as search efforts continued at the site of the blast in Creeslough, County Donegal, before police confirmed four more deaths on Saturday morning.The Applegreen service station and surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage in the incident, which happened on Friday afternoon.A major emergency response operation - involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border - worked through the night.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car parkMoment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and RussiaFire blazes on only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia after explosion
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search efforts continue at petrol station blast site as three deaths confirmed

A major search operation is continuing at the site of an explosion at an Irish petrol station amid fears the death toll could rise above the three fatalities already confirmed.Friday afternoon’s devastating blast in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.Irish police confirmed the three fatalities late on Friday night as search efforts continued for others feared missing.A major emergency response operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and was continuing on Saturday morning.Among those gathered at the scene cordon on...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy