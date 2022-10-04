Father who blew over £100,000 gambling uses TikTok to aid recovery journey and help others

A father who lost over £100,000 gambling and says he “lost everything” is now helping other addicts to quit through TikTok videos.

James Nixon, 30, who works in business development and lives in Andover, Hampshire , spent three years sofa surfing after losing his home, relationship and children due to an addiction which saw him lose thousands of pounds each month.

“The reason I’m doing it is so I can have a bit of accountability for myself,” Nixon said, revealing he has struggled with “drink and gambling” again recently.

