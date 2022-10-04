Badger caught red-handed breaking into house through cat flap

A badger was caught red-handed after breaking into a couple’s home through their cat flap - multiple times.

This footage, recorded by Greg Dow, shows the moment the animal tried to make its sneaky escape back out the flap when it was interrupted.

Greg and Heather say they initially suspected that their furry intruder was a fox, after they found overturned bins and cat biscuits scattered across their kitchen.

The couple said it was “pretty cool” to find out their visitor was in fact a fluffy-tailed badger. Their cat, however, remained unimpressed with its new dinner guest.

