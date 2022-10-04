ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC newscaster mispronounce Pokemon’s name in resurfaced news clip

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A resurfaced clip from a 1999 news broadcast has given some Pokemon fans the giggles as a BBC presenter tries and fails to pronounce the name of a now-famous Pokemon character.

The report, which was one of the first mentions of the Japanese franchise on British television, was on the incident which saw hundreds of children reportedly getting sick from the bright, flashing lights appearing in the show - then called Pocket Monsters.

Not yet popular in the UK, they refer to Pikachu as "Pickoocho."

