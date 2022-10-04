ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions on budget escapes for autumn and winter

(Getty/iStock)

As the cost of living crisis bites, travellers are striving to make their money go further.

Holidaying outside of peak season can help - so it could be time to start planning an autumn escape.

But where to go for budget winter sun? Are there city break destinations where the plummeting pound can still net you reasonably priced food, drink and attractions? And is it ever possible to book a low-cost ski holiday?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 4-5pm, British time, on Thursday 6 October to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

