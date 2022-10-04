Read full article on original website
Locally Heavy Rain In Southwest; Below Average Temperatures in the East
Today Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday. Sunny, with a high near 54....
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Licking by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Licking FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Licking, Fairfield and Hocking Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Eastern Clay and South Central Duval Counties along the St Johns River and tributaries. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Frost Advisory issued for Harlan, Letcher, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Harlan; Letcher; Pike FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 in valley locations will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Yuma County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Clark, Madison, Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Madison; Nicholas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Bourbon, Nicholas, Clark and Madison Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Phelps; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Phelps, Texas, Dent and Shannon Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Logan, Monroe, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Logan; Monroe; Simpson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson, Allen and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Western Louisa FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Fluvanna, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Goochland, Amelia, Powhatan, Western Louisa and Eastern Louisa Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Tucker FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clinton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Clinton County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, and the Taconics and eastern Catskills in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean; Sangamon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Along the I-55 corridor. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Hart; Metcalfe; Ohio; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ohio, Grayson, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Cumberland and Clinton Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
