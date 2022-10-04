Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
Central El Paso residents call for change at flood solution meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland is no stranger to flooding and central El Paso is one of the areas that gets hit the worst when runoff comes down from the Franklin Mountains. El Paso Water along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting...
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project” which will improve...
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
El Paso Water hosts public meeting to address flooding issues in Central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
Most catalytic converter thefts in 2022 reported in El Paso 79912, 79925 zip codes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In October 2021, El Paso police reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts across the city, a year later and stolen car parts continue to be an issue in El Paso. Catalytic converters are connected to a vehicle’s exhaust system and convert toxic gases...
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
Semi-truck crash on I-10 near Cotton closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 2 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right 2 lanes were closed on Interstate 10 east near Cotton. No injuries...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
El Paso CBP officers seize several pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized several pounds of drugs at El Paso ports of entry in two days. They seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine.
