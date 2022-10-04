ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project" which will improve
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water hosts public meeting to address flooding issues in Central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck crash on I-10 near Cotton closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 2 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right 2 lanes were closed on Interstate 10 east near Cotton. No injuries
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

