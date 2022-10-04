SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina officials are searching for a man on the October Most Wanted list and believe he may be in the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs help from the public in searching for Devin Issac Murrell who may be in the Abilene or Dickinson Co. areas. If anyone has information about Murrell’s whereabouts, they should all the Abilene Police Department, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office or Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

