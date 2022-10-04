ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

KSNT News

Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24. A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended. Officials say...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police impersonation scam active in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police warn of scam calls from department number

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get a call from someone who says you’ve missed your court date and are now in trouble with the law -- chances are it is a scam. The Topeka Police Dept. took to social media early Friday afternoon. The say caller ID shows the incoming call is from 785-368-9551, their automated line, and the person on the other end identifies themselves as ‘Sgt. Marr.’
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 7

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust

ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sara Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022. Merchant says...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Douglas Co.

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, including a teenager, after a head-on collision in Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, deputies received notice of a 2-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E 100 Rd. - near Overbrook - in the southwestern part of the county.
WIBW

Saline Co. officials search for man on Most Wanted list

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina officials are searching for a man on the October Most Wanted list and believe he may be in the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs help from the public in searching for Devin Issac Murrell who may be in the Abilene or Dickinson Co. areas. If anyone has information about Murrell’s whereabouts, they should all the Abilene Police Department, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office or Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

School bus collides with SUV in Auburn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a school bus with 19 occupants collided with a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning in Auburn, police said. The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Harrison streets in the city of Auburn, about 10 miles southwest of Topeka.
AUBURN, KS
WIBW

Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Several chickens, ducks, geese die in Riley Co. barn fire

KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. fire officials say foul play is not suspected in a barn fire that killed several chickens, ducks and geese. According to Riley Co. Fire Dist. 1, crews were called to a structure fire at 2748 W. 60th Ave. in the Keats around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman who was killed after she was struck by a car Wednesday morning on a busy street in south Topeka has been identified, according to authorities. On Thursday afternoon, TPD identified the victim as Kerry Hanika, 68, of Topeka. Emergency responders were called just after...
TOPEKA, KS

