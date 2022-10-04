Read full article on original website
Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24. A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 […]
Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
WIBW
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended. Officials say...
Police impersonation scam active in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WIBW
Topeka Police warn of scam calls from department number
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get a call from someone who says you’ve missed your court date and are now in trouble with the law -- chances are it is a scam. The Topeka Police Dept. took to social media early Friday afternoon. The say caller ID shows the incoming call is from 785-368-9551, their automated line, and the person on the other end identifies themselves as ‘Sgt. Marr.’
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
Riley County Arrest Report October 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
WIBW
Brown Co. officials search for those responsible after farmers report theft
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are combing Brown County searching for those responsible for breaking into farmers’ personal vehicles while tending crops. Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that deputies were called to the area of 20th and Nighthawk Rd. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
WIBW
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sara Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022. Merchant says...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Douglas Co.
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, including a teenager, after a head-on collision in Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, deputies received notice of a 2-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E 100 Rd. - near Overbrook - in the southwestern part of the county.
WIBW
Saline Co. officials search for man on Most Wanted list
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina officials are searching for a man on the October Most Wanted list and believe he may be in the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs help from the public in searching for Devin Issac Murrell who may be in the Abilene or Dickinson Co. areas. If anyone has information about Murrell’s whereabouts, they should all the Abilene Police Department, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office or Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
🎥: Two car crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd Friday morning
Just after 9:00 am Friday morning, a two vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd, near Vista Drive-In. According to the Riley County Police Department, two Nissan Altimas were involved in the crash. Riley County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene as mutual aid. No one...
WIBW
School bus collides with SUV in Auburn
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a school bus with 19 occupants collided with a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning in Auburn, police said. The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Harrison streets in the city of Auburn, about 10 miles southwest of Topeka.
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Several chickens, ducks, geese die in Riley Co. barn fire
KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. fire officials say foul play is not suspected in a barn fire that killed several chickens, ducks and geese. According to Riley Co. Fire Dist. 1, crews were called to a structure fire at 2748 W. 60th Ave. in the Keats around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
WIBW
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman who was killed after she was struck by a car Wednesday morning on a busy street in south Topeka has been identified, according to authorities. On Thursday afternoon, TPD identified the victim as Kerry Hanika, 68, of Topeka. Emergency responders were called just after...
