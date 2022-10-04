ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

WTAJ

Second man charged in 2022 Bedford murder, police report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police. Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show. In May, state police received an anonymous tip […]
BEDFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Stolen Vehicle, Xbox; Domestic Dispute

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the following calls:. A 40-year-old Brookville man reported the theft of a $250 Xbox One, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police. The theft is still under investigation. Domestic Dispute Involving a Child. Pennsylvania State Police say they...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Blair County, PA
Altoona, PA
Blair County, PA
Altoona, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County American Legion Theft

State police in Somerset County say a Markleton woman is facing charges, accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a local American Legion post and using it to make payments on online gambling sites. Troopers say Regina Sanner, 43, was hired in Sept. of 2020 to be the manager of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman needed surgery after being assaulted by Johnstown man, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said. Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another. In October, the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

