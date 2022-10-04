Read full article on original website
Related
Second man charged in 2022 Bedford murder, police report
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police. Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show. In May, state police received an anonymous tip […]
abc27.com
Chambersburg mother & son, 11 juveniles charged with felony riot after fight
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg mother, son, and 11 juveniles are facing felony riot charges after a fight on Friday, Oct. 7. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 7 officers responded to a reported fight on the 300 block of S. Sixth Street. Police say a weapon was brandished but confirmed no one was harmed.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Stolen Vehicle, Xbox; Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the following calls:. A 40-year-old Brookville man reported the theft of a $250 Xbox One, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police. The theft is still under investigation. Domestic Dispute Involving a Child. Pennsylvania State Police say they...
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc23.com
Somerset County American Legion Theft
State police in Somerset County say a Markleton woman is facing charges, accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a local American Legion post and using it to make payments on online gambling sites. Troopers say Regina Sanner, 43, was hired in Sept. of 2020 to be the manager of...
Woman needed surgery after being assaulted by Johnstown man, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said. Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another. In October, the […]
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
1 person killed in crash in Derry Township, victim identified
One person is dead after a crash in Derry Township early Thursday. The crash happened on Route 217 about a mile south of Blairsville Road around 2:50 a.m. According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree.
Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County. Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency, Crashing into Embankment Off Route 949
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was airlifted on Monday afternoon after he reportedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car off State Route 949. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened near State Route 949 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 3.
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Comments / 1