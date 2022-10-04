Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WSAW
DC Everest moves forward with $35M athletic complex
SCHOFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a first-of-its-kind building for the Wausau Metro Area. DC Everest school board has voted to move forward with a $35 million athletic complex. The superintendent said the ‘Greenheck Turner Community Center’ will be a place for the community to enjoy. The inside of the ‘Greenheck Turner Community Center’ will offer a 120X70 foot turf space, along with sports simulators, team rooms and more. A wedge will connect the building to the Greenheck Field House.
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point Police Department looking for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a woman. According to the Stevens Point Police Department's Facebook page, the woman allegedly stole a wallet from the Aldi on Highway 10 E. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
WSAW
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal
Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
