New York City, NY

pix11.com

Whipping up the perfect cookies for the holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As New York City gets colder, the holiday spirit grows stronger. And what better way to encapsulate the season’s joy than through cookies? Brian Hart Hoffman, the editor-in-chief of Bake from Scratch magazine, joined New York Living on Wednesday to offer tips on the best ways to gift cookies this holiday season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chef Laurent Tourondel talks Skirt Steak NYC and Wine & Food Festival

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The folks over at Skirt Steak NYC know how to do one thing really well – or maybe medium rare. The Chelsea restaurant is helmed by chef Laurent Tourondel, who joined New York Living on Thursday to chat about his decades working in the fine dining industry as well as his upcoming appearance at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Watch the video for more on this story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

GrowNYC showcases healthy cooking in Union Square demonstrations

Through public food demonstrations at Union Square Greenmarket, GrowNYC is showcasing how colorful and delicious healthy food can be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long-stalled Hoboken terminal revitalization project gets underway

It was an ambitious construction project that was first proposed when Jon Corzine was governor of New Jersey. More than 15 years later, a redevelopment effort that aims to revitalize Hoboken's historic train terminal is now becoming reality.
HOBOKEN, NJ
pix11.com

Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared

The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: brisk start to the holiday weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the end of the week was pleasant with a pair of days in the 70s, the cooler temperatures are on the comeback. A cold front will usher in a chilly breeze into the region staring Friday night. While we will see temperatures moderate by Sunday, we do not see any significant warmup down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City's struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gas prices expected to rise after OPEC slashes supply

Gas prices expected to rise after OPEC slashes supply. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: return of warmth won’t last long

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a coastal storm bringing in periods of rain and chilly temperatures for the first couple of days of October, the sun finally returned! Temperatures responded very nicely with highs topping out in the 70s across the region and it felt great. We will have another warm day, but a cold front will bring back the chilly temperatures into the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

It's National Coffee with a Cop Day

Community members and law enforcement officers in Yonkers had coffee with one another.
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Questions linger after NYPD SUV crashes into car and pedestrians

Questions remain after an NYPD SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, ran into a car, and then hit a group of pedestrians on a corner Thursday, leaving ten people injured.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Coastal storm finally leaves, milder to close out the week

NEW YORK (PIX11)– The area of low pressure is finally on the way out. Before it leaves, it will still bring a few more showers around through the evening hours. Winds will shift more southwesterly, bringing in warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, a cold front moves in late on Friday, bringing back the cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend.
