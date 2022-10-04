Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
pix11.com
Whipping up the perfect cookies for the holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As New York City gets colder, the holiday spirit grows stronger. And what better way to encapsulate the season’s joy than through cookies? Brian Hart Hoffman, the editor-in-chief of Bake from Scratch magazine, joined New York Living on Wednesday to offer tips on the best ways to gift cookies this holiday season.
pix11.com
Chef Laurent Tourondel talks Skirt Steak NYC and Wine & Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The folks over at Skirt Steak NYC know how to do one thing really well – or maybe medium rare. The Chelsea restaurant is helmed by chef Laurent Tourondel, who joined New York Living on Thursday to chat about his decades working in the fine dining industry as well as his upcoming appearance at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Watch the video for more on this story.
pix11.com
GrowNYC showcases healthy cooking in Union Square demonstrations
Through public food demonstrations at Union Square Greenmarket, GrowNYC is showcasing how colorful and delicious healthy food can be. GrowNYC showcases healthy cooking in Union Square …. Through public food demonstrations at Union Square Greenmarket, GrowNYC is showcasing how colorful and delicious healthy food can be. Homeless man charged with...
pix11.com
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow …. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow up to "Man Enough" with a book for kids. Tina Lifford on the final...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Long-stalled Hoboken terminal revitalization project gets underway
It was an ambitious construction project that was first proposed when Jon Corzine was governor of New Jersey. More than 15 years later, a redevelopment effort that aims to revitalize Hoboken's historic train terminal is now becoming reality. Long-stalled Hoboken terminal revitalization project …. It was an ambitious construction project...
pix11.com
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared
The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared. The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: brisk start to the holiday weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the end of the week was pleasant with a pair of days in the 70s, the cooler temperatures are on the comeback. A cold front will usher in a chilly breeze into the region staring Friday night. While we will see temperatures moderate by Sunday, we do not see any significant warmup down the road.
pix11.com
Barbara Corcoran, of ‘Shark Tank,’ shares big tips for reinventing your small business
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s no better time to reinvent your small business than right now. Business expert, investor, and TV personality Barbara Corcoran joined New York Living on Wednesday to share her tips to help small business owners make it through the final quarter of the fiscal year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx
Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. Adams declares New York City state of emergency on …. Mayor Eric Adams declared...
pix11.com
Gas prices expected to rise after OPEC slashes supply
Gas prices expected to rise after OPEC slashes supply. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2022. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow …. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow up to "Man Enough" with a book for kids. Tina Lifford on the final season of...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: return of warmth won’t last long
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a coastal storm bringing in periods of rain and chilly temperatures for the first couple of days of October, the sun finally returned! Temperatures responded very nicely with highs topping out in the 70s across the region and it felt great. We will have another warm day, but a cold front will bring back the chilly temperatures into the weekend.
pix11.com
It's National Coffee with a Cop Day
Community members and law enforcement officers in Yonkers had coffee with one another. Community members and law enforcement officers in Yonkers had coffee with one another. The New York Jets' last divisional win was the season finale against the Buffalo Bills in 2019. Now, they look to break the 12-game losing streak against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pix11.com
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father …
pix11.com
Officials respond to string of subway stabbings in the Bronx, victim identified
In eight hours Thursday, three people were stabbed or slashed in separate attacks around the city, including a fatal stabbing at the 176th Street 4 train station in the Bronx. Officials respond to string of subway stabbings in …. In eight hours Thursday, three people were stabbed or slashed in...
pix11.com
The benefits yoga class has on students at Frederick Douglass Academy in Far Rockaway
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yoga has so many health benefits. Now, some teens who attend Frederick Douglass Academy in Far Rockaway are learning yoga can not only have an impact on their well-being but also on helping them manage the stresses of school. We met up with the class...
pix11.com
Questions linger after NYPD SUV crashes into car and pedestrians
Questions remain after an NYPD SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, ran into a car, and then hit a group of pedestrians on a corner Thursday, leaving ten people injured. Questions linger after NYPD SUV crashes into car …. Questions remain after an NYPD SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic,...
pix11.com
Coastal storm finally leaves, milder to close out the week
NEW YORK (PIX11)– The area of low pressure is finally on the way out. Before it leaves, it will still bring a few more showers around through the evening hours. Winds will shift more southwesterly, bringing in warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, a cold front moves in late on Friday, bringing back the cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend.
Comments / 0