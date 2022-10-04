Read full article on original website
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Have you seen Demarco? Police, family search for missing Detroit man with Schizophrenia
Police are turning to the public for help in finding a 33-year-old Detroit man with mental illness after he disappeared three days ago. Demarco Gregory, 33, went missing on Oct. 3, Detroit police said. He was last seen leaving his home
fox2detroit.com
Deadly outcomes in Dearborn, Detroit reveal how police struggle to navigate mental illness, firearm access
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to...
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
Detroit News
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years ago today: Woman’s torso found in garbage bag after being run over by fire truck in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman’s torso was found in a black, plastic garbage bag after being run over by a fire truck in Detroit 10 years ago. The torso was found on Oct. 6, 2012. The bag had been duct-taped shut. There was a black sports bra on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
Abandoned, burned elementary school in Detroit due to be demolished on Friday
It’s almost demo day for a former elementary school in southwest Detroit after it caught fire twice in the two months since it was shuttered.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine. ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The ZaBot Pizza Machine...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit teenager. Carle Penny was last seen when she left her residence without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. Police say Penny was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse. According to Carle Penny’s...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed
Good morning, Free Press subscribers. I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press. Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most. Others are more like...
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside a suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area.
Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'
DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A couple faces charges after their 1-month-old child suffered serious injuries from suspected child abuse. According to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department, on Sept. 29, police and fire department personnel were notified after the victim was brought to a hospital with visible injuries. Police said the injuries were "suspicious in nature," and it was determined the infant had suffered physical abuse.
