Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit teenager. Carle Penny was last seen when she left her residence without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. Police say Penny was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse. According to Carle Penny’s...
DETROIT, MI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan parents arrested after 1-month-old abused 'from head to toe'

DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A couple faces charges after their 1-month-old child suffered serious injuries from suspected child abuse. According to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department, on Sept. 29, police and fire department personnel were notified after the victim was brought to a hospital with visible injuries. Police said the injuries were "suspicious in nature," and it was determined the infant had suffered physical abuse.
DEARBORN, MI

