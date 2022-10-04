Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home
Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
Paradise Post
Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail
VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Circle K
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Predawn yesterday morning at around 1:00, the Marysville Police Department received a call from the Circle K on B Street reporting a burglary in progress. Responding officers were told 34-year-old David Gradilla was using a knife attempting to pry open the facility’s drive-thru window. Staff provided a description and Gradilla was tracked down and apprehended ‘about two blocks away” according to a release.
KCRA.com
Woman killed in shooting in Placerville, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman died Monday after a shooting in Placerville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 7) Deputies responded to a home where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man gets 15 to life for 1985 El Dorado Hills murder
The case of a 1985 El Dorado Hills murder and a previous wrongful conviction finally came to a close last week in an El Dorado County Courtroom. Roseville resident Michael Green was sentenced by El Dorado County Judge Suzanne Kingsbury to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder on Sept. 27. The sentence was for the 1985 death of El Dorado Hills resident and local journalist Jane Anker Hylton.
mymotherlode.com
Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries
Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
KCRA.com
Driver accused of DUI in Sacramento crash that seriously injured pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested on Friday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian in Sacramento, authorities said. The pursuit started around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd Street after an officer spotted a driver...
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Car Crash on Hammer Lane in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal single-vehicle crash on Kelley Drive and West Hammer Lane. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a preliminary release by officials. Details on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Stockton. According to Stockton PD, a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
Roseville Parkway widening project to help improve traffic near the Westfield Galleria mall
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Traffic around the Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville is something mallgoers are familiar with, but there could be some relief for congestion in the area. Roseville spokesperson Helen Dyda says the city is planning improvements for the stretch of Roseville Parkway between Creekside Ridge Drive...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the Roseville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Foothills [..]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
