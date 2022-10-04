The University of Wyoming discusses Dr. Martin Luther King's last book -sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 1- PKG-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version. In this second part, we will speak with a Laramie County School District representative, Mayor Patrick Collins and another Military Official. On Mar. 18th, Cheyenne leaders signed an Anti-Bias Ordinance to stem discrimination. “We’re going to have to do it by our culture and that comes from the top the Governor, the Mayor, from our Superintendent of Public Instructions from the Board of Trustees for the Schools for each parent in their homes.
SEE Inside The Haunted Bell Tower Of Cheyenne, Wyoming
There was a time when someone was up in the Church tower of St. Mark's Episcopal every day. The bells there are played by pushing down on a series of short poles. Someone talented enough would know how to play a tune. No one really goes up there anymore. But...
‘We Can and Need to Do Better,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says of Racism Problem
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools. Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.
Branding Iron Online
A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson
On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
uwyo.edu
Mike and Karen Schutte Named Grand Marshals of UW Homecoming Parade
Longtime University of Wyoming supporters and community leaders Mike and Karen Schutte will be the grand marshals of the annual UW Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 22. The Homecoming tradition, started in 1922, continues with this year’s theme of “Dancing in the Dirt.” A variety of events are scheduled Oct. 17-22.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
capcity.news
Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
thecheyennepost.com
Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network
Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Groundbreaking for new fire station marks next step for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new fire station. This is the first of three fire stations which will be built in the city, thus expanding the city fire department’s reach in the city. This station will be located at 4200 Converse Ave.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy (Week 6, 2022)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday night’s slate of games was headlined by a cross-town rivalry. East and Central went toe to toe at Okie Blanchard, with both defending their ranked status and hometown bragging rights. What entered the half at a 14-14 tie wound up becoming a 28 to 17 victory for the Thunderbirds, managing to hold the Indians at bay for their seventh-straight win in this rivalry.
oilcity.news
Laramie Police: Officer cut ties with right-wing Oath Keepers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department says one of its officers previously associated with the Oath Keepers cut ties with the right-wing group when it was learned they were listed among its ranks, according to a department release Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)
Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Action and Advocacy Committee talks about licenses, benefits, and housing.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Drug costs, liquor licenses, and affordable housing were some topics discussed by the Greater Cheyenne Chambers of Commerce’s action and advocacy committee in its meeting Tuesday afternoon. The committee focused on developing access to liquor licenses by creating a new recreational facilities liquor...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WYDOT’s NEVI charging station plans approved
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are an electric car owner and plan to drive across the state, you may get some help soon. The WYDOT NEVI, or National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, was approved. The plan was submitted to the federal government in August and detailed how...
