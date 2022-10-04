ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMAX Wants You to Watch Movies on Your Phone, Believe It or Not

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
With “Top Gun: Maverick” in the history books and “ Avatar : The Way of Water” on its way, IMAX would like to remind movie fans that it is still the biggest and best way to consume blockbusters. But now IMAX wants you to watch films on your phone, too.

On September 22, IMAX acquired streaming-technology company SSIMWAVE for $18.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in stock (there is also another $4 million bonus on the line, should certain goals be met). The awkwardly spelled company is a player in the AI-driven field of video-quality; along with patented software, IMAX also got “30 brilliant software engineers” who happened to work just 90 minutes away from its own technology headquarters in Mississauga (suburban Toronto), IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond told IndieWire.

“What they’re all about is quality — on every screen ,” Gelfond said. Before IMAX bought SSIMWAVE, it was a client (as are Disney, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Discovery). Its tech lets a platform identify a user’s type of device or screen, which allows for real-time custom compression while running a cost-benefit analysis.

In a way, SSIMWAVE’s algorithms do for streaming what IMAX’s cameras do for blockbusters. Gelfond calls it “IMAX 3.0,” which he said aims to “use different technologies to enable more unique quality experiences both in the home and out of the home.”

It’s a long way from IMAX’s early days, when its screens were exclusively in museums and it showed documentaries about outer space and animals. The “2.0” iteration saw the giant screens enter multiplexes to exhibit Hollywood’s biggest films, often shot on IMAX cameras and in its unique aspect ratio.

Today, “3.0” includes the relatively new IMAX Live that includes concerts (“For Kanye, people were on their chairs jumping and screaming,” Gelfond said), sports (they’ve tested soccer and hockey), and live Q&As (like one it recently did with Harry Styles for “Don’t Worry Darling”). Next up is eSports: “We’re definitely interested in and are planning some tests around that,” Gelfond said.

There’s also the home-based experience, IMAX Enhanced, which can allow Disney+ users to watch recent Marvel movies in the IMAX ratio, for one example. It also offers possibilities in VR, AR, and the metaverse (and is where SSIMWAVE comes in very handy). What it won’t do is diminish the IMAX theatrical experience, Gelfond said.

“We don’t see it as competitive because nothing you see in your home is going to compare to the IMAX (theatrical) experience in any way,” he told us. “But this makes sure that the filmmakers’ vision, when it’s shown aftermarket, is shown in the best way possible.”

IndieWire asked Gelfond if he sees IMAX at-home ever becoming the publicly traded company’s main revenue source. “Who knows?” Gelfond said. “I’d be happy if it was a really significant portion of our revenue because that’ll mean we were really successful in helping to define the future.”

What IMAX doesn’t plan to do is launch a streaming service of its own. “I would be surprised if we ever went that direction,” Gelfond said. “You never say never — you don’t know how the world is going to evolve — but that’s not where I see our future.”

Immediately in IMAX’s future is “ Avatar: The Way of Water ,” which comes out in theaters on December 16. The 2009 “Avatar” grossed more than $2.9 billion worldwide (about $780 million of at the domestic box office), the largest lifetime gross in movie history . IMAX screens accounted for $268.6 million of that lifetime sum (about $250 million of that came in 2009, the rest from rereleases), making “Avatar” the highest-grossing IMAX movie of all time. At the time “Avatar” was first released, there were fewer than 300 IMAX screens; today, there are nearly 1,700.

IMAX pulled in 20 percent of the global box office in the opening weekend of the current “Avatar” rerelease on less than 5 percent of the overall screens. In March 2021, with just 1 percent of the screens in China, IMAX accounted for 30 percent of the grosses from the local rerelease. According to Cinelytic data published Friday on Variety’s VIP section , “The Way of Water” is expected to pull in $650 million domestically; you can do the math on IMAX’s cut. Gelfond definitely wants you to watch that one in theaters, not on your phone.

Comments / 0

‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is a Veteran Battling PTSD in Apple and A24’s Drama

Jennifer Lawrence is just trying to rebuild her life. Starring as a military engineer who returns from Afghanistan after suffering from a brain injury following an IED explosion, Lawrence is shown battling post-traumatic stress disorder as well as trying to physically and emotionally recover from warfare. Brian Tyree Henry also stars. “Causeway” is produced by A24 and Apple Original Films, premiering in select theaters and on AppleTV+ November 4. To film and produce “Causeway” was a change of pace for Lawrence. The Oscar winner previously told Vogue that she was drawn to the “off-the-bat” rhythm of the storytelling, adding, “I like a fast-paced...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lynch/Oz’ Trailer: David Lynch’s Fascination with ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Is Unmasked

David Lynch is the man behind the curtain, the wonderful Wizard of Oz, in the surreal construct we call cinema. Or so documentary “Lynch/Oz” makes it out to be. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, the film was born out of auteur Lynch’s response during a Q&A panel at the 2001 New York Film Festival following the screening of “Mulholland Drive.” Lynch said more than 20 years ago that “there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about ‘The Wizard of Oz'” when asked about the classic film’s impact on his own work. “Lynch/Oz” reframes Lynch’s filmography within the context of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christian Bale Says He Made Less on ‘American Psycho’ Than the Film’s Makeup Artists

It’s almost psychotic to think that Christian Bale made pennies on the dollar compared to his collaborators on “American Psycho.” Bale’s iconic role as yuppie-turned-serial-killer Patrick Bateman came to be only due to director Mary Harron’s vision for Bale in the role — after Leonardo DiCaprio turned it down. “Nobody wanted me to do it except the director. So they said they would only make it if they could pay me that amount,” Bale said in a GQ cover story. “I was prepping for it when other people were playing the part. I was still prepping for it. And, you know, it...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘EO’ Trailer: Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Winner Is an Ode to Donkeys

Our narrator is a donkey, but this story is far from asinine. Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” which shared the Cannes Jury Prize along with “The Eight Mountains” this year, centers on the titular donkey, who is taken from his circus performer owner by a group of animal activists. Yet EO’s life remains in the service of humans despite their efforts, and EO acts as a witness to the many adventures life has to bring. “EO” is playing at the London Film Festival, New York Film Festival, and Mill Valley Film Festival. The film will open in New York on November 18 and in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

What Killed ‘Blonde’ at Netflix? The Gerard Butler Did It

Few Netflix originals have received as much advance press and social media attention than Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” his adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas. It would have been surprising had it not immediately risen to #1 on the streamer’s top 10 movie list — and it did. That lasted three days. Facing critical backlash and less-than-stellar word of mouth, it’s now at #3.  To add to the ignominy, what replaced it was the Gerard Butler thriller “Last Seen Alive,” which had a brief run as a direct-to-VOD release in May. In recent weeks, Netflix originals...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Unearths a Miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s Netflix Movie

Florence Pugh’s first screen role after “Don’t Worry Darling” is Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio’s “The Wonder.” The “A Fantastic Woman” and “Disobedience” director helms the drama for Netflix, which releases “The Wonder” in theaters on November 2 before it arrives on the streaming platform November 16. It’s the tale of a young Irish girl, Anna O’Donnell, whose Catholic family claims she has eaten nothing since her 11th birthday, which was four months ago. Watch the trailer below. Per the official synopsis, it’s 1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Blockbuster’ Trailer: Randall Park Owns the Last Blockbuster on Earth in Netflix Sitcom

Netflix sitcom “Blockbuster” is just salt in the wound of the ol’ tale of streaming killed the video store star. Randall Park leads the series as Timmy Yoon, an “analog dreamer living in a 5G world” per an official description, where he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video store in the country. Per the official synopsis, Timmy and his staff employees, including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), then must fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. The series also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Super Mario Bros’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Voices Nintendo Favorite in Video-Game Movie

It’s Chris Pratt, Mario! The first look at Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination’s animated feature film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stars Pratt as the viral video-game lead Mario. The teaser debuted at New York Comic Con. Pratt lends his voice to the Italian cartoon character, alongside Charlie Day as Mario’s brother Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as love interest Princess Peach. Jack Black plays Bowser, with Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The film premieres April 7, 2023. The official logline reads: A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured...
VIDEO GAMES
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

