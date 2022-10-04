ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James latest to hype top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA for the last few days. Now, even LeBron James is impressed by him. A 7-foot-4 center and projected No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, Wembanyama scored 37 points Tuesday night against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Wembanyama plays for the French pro team Metropolitan 92.
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Dennis Schroder set to join Lakers this weekend, sources say

LAS VEGAS -- Point guard Dennis Schroder is scheduled to fly from Germany to Los Angeles and report to the Lakers this weekend after missing the first week and a half of training camp, sources told ESPN. Schroder signed a veteran's minimum contract with L.A. last month following an impressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday morning for an altercation with Jordan Poole the day before, general manager Bob Myers said. Green subsequently left the training facilities and is not expected back until Saturday. The Warriors are still in the process of disciplining...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Malik Monk on Sacramento Kings camp, relationship with Anthony Davis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about what he brings to Sacramento’s training camp, keeping things fun and light, the video that leaked of the Warriors fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the back-and-forth with former teammate Anthony Davis and the relationship between the two.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Can Kawhi Leonard regain his dominant form? Here are the biggest questions still surrounding the ...

The LA Clippers enter the 2022-23 season -- Year 4 of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era -- with enormous expectations. They have a superstar two-way duo. They have perhaps the deepest roster in the league. They are loaded with veteran experience and interchangeable players at almost every position. And they have a master tactician in coach Tyronn Lue to make it all work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Inside the NHL's secret arms race for competitive advantage

If there's one thing the NHL league office is obsessed with, it's competitive balance. Parity rules in hockey, and the league often emphasizes that it treats its 32 teams equally. That's fostered by a hard salary cap. There's a fixed amount teams can spend on players -- and as the league recovers from revenues lost in the pandemic, that salary cap remains largely stagnant, jumping to $82.5 million this season after three straight seasons of $81.5 million.
NHL

