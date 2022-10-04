Read full article on original website
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
LeBron James latest to hype top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA for the last few days. Now, even LeBron James is impressed by him. A 7-foot-4 center and projected No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, Wembanyama scored 37 points Tuesday night against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Wembanyama plays for the French pro team Metropolitan 92.
Dennis Schroder set to join Lakers this weekend, sources say
LAS VEGAS -- Point guard Dennis Schroder is scheduled to fly from Germany to Los Angeles and report to the Lakers this weekend after missing the first week and a half of training camp, sources told ESPN. Schroder signed a veteran's minimum contract with L.A. last month following an impressive...
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday morning for an altercation with Jordan Poole the day before, general manager Bob Myers said. Green subsequently left the training facilities and is not expected back until Saturday. The Warriors are still in the process of disciplining...
Sources: Warriors 'aggressively investigating' leak of practice scuffle video
The Golden State Warriors are taking "every legal course of action" to discover how video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a scuffle at practice Wednesday was made public, sources told ESPN. Green apologized to the team and to Poole on Thursday, before Warriors coach Steve Kerr, general manager...
Malik Monk on Sacramento Kings camp, relationship with Anthony Davis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about what he brings to Sacramento’s training camp, keeping things fun and light, the video that leaked of the Warriors fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the back-and-forth with former teammate Anthony Davis and the relationship between the two.
Can Kawhi Leonard regain his dominant form? Here are the biggest questions still surrounding the ...
The LA Clippers enter the 2022-23 season -- Year 4 of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era -- with enormous expectations. They have a superstar two-way duo. They have perhaps the deepest roster in the league. They are loaded with veteran experience and interchangeable players at almost every position. And they have a master tactician in coach Tyronn Lue to make it all work.
The case for betting the Golden State Warriors over 52.5 wins
The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets ahead of tipoff. Count Doug Kezirian as a...
Inside the NHL's secret arms race for competitive advantage
If there's one thing the NHL league office is obsessed with, it's competitive balance. Parity rules in hockey, and the league often emphasizes that it treats its 32 teams equally. That's fostered by a hard salary cap. There's a fixed amount teams can spend on players -- and as the league recovers from revenues lost in the pandemic, that salary cap remains largely stagnant, jumping to $82.5 million this season after three straight seasons of $81.5 million.
