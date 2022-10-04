Read full article on original website
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ChampionX
ChampionX CHX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of ChampionX at $21.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated ChampionX...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Guidewire Software
Within the last quarter, Guidewire Software GWRE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $82.62 versus the current price of Guidewire Software at $62.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Analyst Ratings for SITE Centers
SITE Centers SITC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SITE Centers has an average price target of $14.8 with a high of $17.00 and a low of $13.00.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Papa John's International
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Papa John's International PZZA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Where RPT Realty Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RPT Realty RPT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPT Realty has an average price target of $12.25 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $11.00.
Where Spotify Technology Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spotify Technology SPOT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spotify Technology. The company has an average price target of $134.5 with a high of $148.00 and a low of $112.00.
Cryptocurrency Algorand Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Algorand's ALGO/USD price has decreased 4.16% over the past 24 hours to $0.34, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -6.0%, moving from $0.36 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Algorand over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Analyst Ratings for DexCom
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on DexCom DXCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Chewy Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chewy CHWY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Telefonaktiebolaget L M?
Telefonaktiebolaget L M's ERIC short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
