Biden to roll out new guidance to universities to protect abortion access in speech marking 100 days since Roe was overturned

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.” “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 MINUTES AGO