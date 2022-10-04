BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford man is facing charges after police said he help dispose of a body after the person was shot and killed. According to a criminal complaint, Jordon Robertson, 19, was asked by his friend, Derek Louk, to help him with something at his residence in the Louks Lane area of Cumberland Valley Township back in April.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO