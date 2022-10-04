ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Second man charged in 2022 Bedford murder, police report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police. Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show. In May, state police received an anonymous tip […]
BEDFORD, PA
WJAC TV

Second man charged with disposing of body after murder, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford man is facing charges after police said he help dispose of a body after the person was shot and killed. According to a criminal complaint, Jordon Robertson, 19, was asked by his friend, Derek Louk, to help him with something at his residence in the Louks Lane area of Cumberland Valley Township back in April.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman needed surgery after being assaulted by Johnstown man, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said. Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another. In October, the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Robbery#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
WINDBER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy