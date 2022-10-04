Read full article on original website
Second man charged in 2022 Bedford murder, police report
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police. Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show. In May, state police received an anonymous tip […]
WJAC TV
Second man charged with disposing of body after murder, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford man is facing charges after police said he help dispose of a body after the person was shot and killed. According to a criminal complaint, Jordon Robertson, 19, was asked by his friend, Derek Louk, to help him with something at his residence in the Louks Lane area of Cumberland Valley Township back in April.
Woman needed surgery after being assaulted by Johnstown man, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said. Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another. In October, the […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
WJAC TV
Police: Teen arrested, charged for Kennywood shooting; second shooter still on the run
Pittsburgh (WJAC) — Allegheny County police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested in relation to a shooting last month at Kennywood Park that left three people injured, including himself. Police announced Thursday that Darryl Pirl will be charged as an adult with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by...
WJAC TV
PSP: Greensburg man accused of raping teen in parking lot of state park in 2019
Westmoreland/Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a Greensburg man has been charged, accused of raping a teenage girl in the parking lot of a state park, that borders Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, in 2019. Troopers say Tyler Mastro, now age 22, faces felony charges of rape and...
Injured Teen Revealed As 1 Of 2 Shooters At Pennsylvania Amusement Park: Police
One of the three people who were shot at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 24, turns out to be one of the shooters, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6. Darryl Pirl, 15, of West Mifflin, was on juvenile probation when he illegally obtained a gun, brought it...
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Man’s death in Indiana County crash believed to be caused by medical emergency
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The death of an Indiana County man in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township is believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when...
Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County. Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She...
Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
1 person killed in crash in Derry Township, victim identified
One person is dead after a crash in Derry Township early Thursday. The crash happened on Route 217 about a mile south of Blairsville Road around 2:50 a.m. According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree.
Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges
Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges Austin James Saletrik, 25, and Joseph Lee Lockett, 40, are being charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and other offenses. NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 10/7/22 2:10 p.m.: Keisha Hottinger, 26, has been found...
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
