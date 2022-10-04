ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Benzinga

Twitter Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter. Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 84 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Benzinga

Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Benzinga

AppLovin Analyst Fears Competition From Meta, Google, Apple

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP with a Hold rating. The company's robust organic revenue growth over the past two years was driven by its best-in-class AXON machine-learning platform executing strongly in a favorable operating environment. While he expects a still-commendable 25% organic revenue CAGR over...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Baidu Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Baidu BIDU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
Benzinga

Where Spotify Technology Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spotify Technology SPOT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spotify Technology. The company has an average price target of $134.5 with a high of $148.00 and a low of $112.00.
Benzinga

Meta Analyst Sees Monetization Ramping Courtesy Reels, Newer Ad Formats

Citi analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy on Meta Platforms Inc META and a price target of $222. Based on his proprietary tracking of ads on IG Reels, he believes monetization is ramping as his data suggests ad loads reached 14% in September compared to 8% in July. An initial ad exposure is now earlier in the experience.
