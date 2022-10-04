Read full article on original website
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk. What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Twitter Whale Trades For October 07
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter. Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 84 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Jim Cramer Says When This Big Tech Stock 'Snaps Back, It's Going To Snap Back Big'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Cisco Systems Inc CSCO. "When it snaps back, it’s going to snap back big," he added. When asked about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD, he said, "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
'Cracks Are Forming' And The Fed Won't Stop Raising Rates Until Something 'Breaks,' Asset Manager Scott Minerd Warns
Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told CNBC’s audience Thursday that the Federal Reserve will not stop raising interest rates until “something breaks.”. What Happened: Minerd also said to get ready for the Fed to pivot, possibly as soon as November, because from where he stands “cracks are forming.”
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?
The third quarter of the year presented a lot of buying opportunities.
AppLovin Analyst Fears Competition From Meta, Google, Apple
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP with a Hold rating. The company's robust organic revenue growth over the past two years was driven by its best-in-class AXON machine-learning platform executing strongly in a favorable operating environment. While he expects a still-commendable 25% organic revenue CAGR over...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Baidu Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Baidu BIDU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
Where Spotify Technology Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spotify Technology SPOT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spotify Technology. The company has an average price target of $134.5 with a high of $148.00 and a low of $112.00.
Apple Co-Founder Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Over Cost Cuts, Citing His Personal 'Sacrifice'
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recounted a personal experience on Wednesday while taking a dig at Meta Platforms Inc META, the social networking goliath headed by Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: Wozniak, who founded Apple together with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, tweeted that when COVID-19 prevented his...
Meta Analyst Sees Monetization Ramping Courtesy Reels, Newer Ad Formats
Citi analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy on Meta Platforms Inc META and a price target of $222. Based on his proprietary tracking of ads on IG Reels, he believes monetization is ramping as his data suggests ad loads reached 14% in September compared to 8% in July. An initial ad exposure is now earlier in the experience.
