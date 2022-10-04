Read full article on original website
MIAMI LIGHTHOUSE’S WHITE CANE DAY EVENT ON OCTOBER 14 TO HONOR THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE BLIND AND VISUALLY IMPAIRED
WHEN: Friday, October 14, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. WHERE: Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. DETAILS: Elected officials and other community leaders will join more than 150 blind and visually impaired Miami residents, Miami Lighthouse Academy students and their parents, teachers, and adult clients learning to live productive lives despite their uncorrectable vision loss, for a walk on the streets of Miami and a celebration in commemoration of White Cane Day.
HISPANIC LEADERS IN MIRAMAR TO BE HONORED AT THE 2022 LATIN NIGHTS GALA AWARD CEREMONY
Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Miramar Cultural Center in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15). The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm in the Banquet Hall of the Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 and will recognize the outstanding contributions that notable individuals have made to the Hispanic community.
Entrepreneurial FIU alumni upgrade rideshare experience with startup Alto
For Diego Arteaga, general manager of Alto rideshare in Miami, assembling an all-FIU management team was a stroke of serendipity. “When I was interviewing candidates to build out my team, FIU grads were consistently the most talented, well-prepared and passionate people I found,” Arteaga says. “It’s amazing to me that although they all hail from different backgrounds and majored in different fields, all were incredibly prepared to take on the unique challenges of a startup.”
Grant Miller visits the Electrify Expo in Coconut Grove at Regatta Park
Grant Miller visits the Electrify Expo in Coconut Grove at Regatta Park. The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday! Don’t forget to stop by the largest electric vehicle expo in North America.
10th annual Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate
The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the 10th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can experience a variety of vintage cars, from 1965 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.
Miami International Auto Show Opens October 15th Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage with Two Indoor EV Tracks
Miami International Auto Show 2022, one of the nation’s premier auto expositions, returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center October 15-23. New this year will be two indoor EV tracks. The Miami Auto Show will present its “MIAS EV Test Track Powered by FPL Evolution Charging Network” offering rides in vehicles provided by Volkswagen, Ford and FPL. Hyundai will present “It’s Your Journey Course,” an EV track that offers rides in their 2023 IONIQ 5.
The Comcast RISE Investment Fund Returns!
Comcast has announced a fourth round of cities to receive grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. $10,000 grants will be awarded to 500 small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., providing $5 million additional dollars to hundreds of small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, and women, bringing the total to $21 million in grants awarded as part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.
