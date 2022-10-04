ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

MIAMI LIGHTHOUSE’S WHITE CANE DAY EVENT ON OCTOBER 14 TO HONOR THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE BLIND AND VISUALLY IMPAIRED

WHEN: Friday, October 14, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. WHERE: Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. DETAILS: Elected officials and other community leaders will join more than 150 blind and visually impaired Miami residents, Miami Lighthouse Academy students and their parents, teachers, and adult clients learning to live productive lives despite their uncorrectable vision loss, for a walk on the streets of Miami and a celebration in commemoration of White Cane Day.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HISPANIC LEADERS IN MIRAMAR TO BE HONORED AT THE 2022 LATIN NIGHTS GALA AWARD CEREMONY

Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Miramar Cultural Center in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15). The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm in the Banquet Hall of the Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 and will recognize the outstanding contributions that notable individuals have made to the Hispanic community.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Entrepreneurial FIU alumni upgrade rideshare experience with startup Alto

For Diego Arteaga, general manager of Alto rideshare in Miami, assembling an all-FIU management team was a stroke of serendipity. “When I was interviewing candidates to build out my team, FIU grads were consistently the most talented, well-prepared and passionate people I found,” Arteaga says. “It’s amazing to me that although they all hail from different backgrounds and majored in different fields, all were incredibly prepared to take on the unique challenges of a startup.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Elections
City
West Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Government
West Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Miami Springs, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Elections
City
Virginia Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Government
communitynewspapers.com

10th annual Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate

The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the 10th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can experience a variety of vintage cars, from 1965 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami International Auto Show Opens October 15th Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage with Two Indoor EV Tracks

Miami International Auto Show 2022, one of the nation’s premier auto expositions, returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center October 15-23. New this year will be two indoor EV tracks. The Miami Auto Show will present its “MIAS EV Test Track Powered by FPL Evolution Charging Network” offering rides in vehicles provided by Volkswagen, Ford and FPL. Hyundai will present “It’s Your Journey Course,” an EV track that offers rides in their 2023 IONIQ 5.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund Returns!

Comcast has announced a fourth round of cities to receive grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. $10,000 grants will be awarded to 500 small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., providing $5 million additional dollars to hundreds of small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, and women, bringing the total to $21 million in grants awarded as part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy