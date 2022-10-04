Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Stolen Vehicle, Xbox; Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the following calls:. A 40-year-old Brookville man reported the theft of a $250 Xbox One, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police. The theft is still under investigation. Domestic Dispute Involving a Child. Pennsylvania State Police say they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency, Crashing into Embankment Off Route 949
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was airlifted on Monday afternoon after he reportedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car off State Route 949. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened near State Route 949 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 3.
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Sigel Man Escapes Injuries as Pickup Crashes into Tree in Millcreek Township
MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of an accident that occurred on September 26 where a Sigel man escaped injuries as his pickup crashed into a tree in Millcreek Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on Monday,...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Police Searching for Blair County Man
Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that was reportedly “warming up” outside a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc23.com
One Teen Sentenced in Foiled Shooting Plot
Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say one of the two teens charged in the “foiled” Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation. In late...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Accused of Using Son’s Credit Card to Book Cabin Rental Without Permission
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman is accused of using her son’s credit card information to rent a cabin without his permission. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Heidi Louise Joiner, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 27.
WJAC TV
Police searching for missing Altoona woman
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Police in Blair County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Altoona woman. Authorities say 24-year-old Christy Buckreis was last seen leaving her residence, located along the 1100 block of 11th Street, around noon on Sunday, October 2. Buckreis is described as...
Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit-and-run accident on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 23, near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crash in Big Run Borough
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a chain-reaction crash that occurred in Big Run Borough on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, September 30, on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Comments / 0