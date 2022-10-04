ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtKre_0iLd08F700
Joan Marie Dymond

According to state police, the remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane “Newport” Doe, were discovered in November 2012, on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township by individuals digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground.

An examination determined the remains were those of a female, estimated to be in her mid-teens to early 20s, who died of suspicious or “foul play”.

Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station sent the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles that resulted in negative results.

PSP states the remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing.

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

Troopers said Othram, Inc. provided them with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples.

The samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond, as stated in the release.

Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help to find the individual responsible for her death. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

