Hampton rally falls short to Gatlinburg-Pittman
GATLINBURG – Big plays were the order of the night in Gatlinburg as the Highlanders took a 48-40 win over Hampton at Legion Field on Friday night to knock the Bulldogs from the ranks of the unbeaten. “There were times it looked bleak and there were plenty of times...
Cyclones second half adjustments grounds Eagles
EVENSVILLE – It was a trip that the Elizabethton Cyclone football team wouldn’t forget, having to overcome adversity from the highway to the field. On a trip that would have taken three and a half hours to Rhea Co. High School, an accident involving a young woman falling asleep and hitting the back of one of the buses added additional delay. No one was injured.
Warriors fall to Longhorns in non-conference action
The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Mountain City on Friday night to face Region 1-3A Longhorns. After a hard-fought 35-32 victory over Cumberland Gap last week, the Happy Valley Warriors were hoping to win their second straight game but fell short to the Johnson County Longhorns 49-39. The Warriors fall...
Cloudland loses Homecoming Game
What a beautiful place to watch a fall football game, in Roan Mountain on homecoming night. The trees were many different colors, the temperature was just right, and the best hotdogs in East Tennessee since Howard’s closed. The Parade started at the corner of the old Cloudland Food Market...
Elizabethton native Rollins continues to shine for Maryville College
Elizabethton native Bryson Rollins continues to amass great numbers as the starting quarterback in his first year at Maryville College. After leading the Elizabethton Cyclones to back-to-back state championships in 2019-2020 and a runner-up finish in 2021, Rollins took over quarterback play for the Maryville Scots. On Oct. 1, Maryville...
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
Vic Harrison
“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.” John 14: 2-4 KJV.
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee
Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
Marriages, Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers
Thomas Brent Archer and Jennifer Allison Range Maddies, Elizabethton. Heather Nicole Arnold and Michael Darrell Crow, Elizabethton. Philip Scott Arrington and Makayla Jean Broughton, Elizabethton. John Henry Bare and June Anne Baskett Kelly, Elizabethton. Timmy Lee Black and Amanda Harriet Shook, Roan Mountain. Georja Rae Blackwell and Adam Lee McAninch,...
Plan your trip to the mountains, fall color should soon be vibrant
If you haven’t already, go ahead and book your trip to the mountains of the Appalachian Highlands. Fall color is about to boom in the region’s highest elevations. “Any time over the next three weeks that you can sneak in a mountain drive, it should not disappoint,” said Travis Watson, the campus arborist at East Tennessee State University.
Denise Stine
Denise Stine, 63, Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was born July 10, 1959 in Chambersburg, Pa. Denise was a graduate of Shippensburg Senior High School and Shippensburg University. She had lived in Elizabethton for the past eight years. She was retired as a Budget Analyst with the United States Government.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for Nov. 8 Election
Carter County residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. “In the upcoming election, Carter County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Governor, Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, the 1st Congressional District and Governor, Tennessee Senate 3rd District and Tennessee House 3rd and 4th Districts and also the Municipal Elections if you live within the city limits, of Elizabethton, Johnson City, and Watauga” said Administrator of Elections, Tracy Tanner- Harris. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must register to vote.”
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Miss Food City 2023 Pageant contestants sought
ABINGDON, Va. — Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9 FM – 24 Carrot Country, this year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
