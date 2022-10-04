Read full article on original website
Eartha Kitt’s daughter responds to trolls who claimed she ‘wasn’t black enough’
Eartha Kitt’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, has hit back at trolls who claimed that she’s “not black enough” to be her mother’s child.The 60-year-old book author opened up about the online remarks she’s received about not looking the way that “people think” she “should look” during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. Her interview came after she launched her first TikTok video, in which she identified herself as Kitt’s daughter, prompting viewers in the comments to criticise her appearance. During the conversation, Shapiro went on to recall how her mother, who passed away in 2008, “actually loved” the...
